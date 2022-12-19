Renowned pollster and Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has denied claims that he conducted an opinion poll which predicted the outcome of the chairmanship contest of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Following the defeat of Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo by Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the contest held on Saturday, some critics asserted that Mr Ephson had failed in his prediction of the outcome.

The critics further stated that Mr Ephson has lost credibility as regards electoral polls.

However, speaking in an interview with myjoyonline.com, the pollster said he has not said anywhere that he conducted a poll. He, therefore, dared his critics to provide evidence to the contrary.

“I dare anyone to provide my voice saying I had done opinion polls,” Mr Ephson demanded.

“I never said I did opinion polls. What I said on Asaase radio is that based on my observations of the results of the women and youth congress, the trend is to retain the incumbents who had moved the party’s seats from 106 in 1996 to 137 in 2020,” he explained.

During the 10th National Delegates Congress, Asiedu Nketia secured 65.17% of the votes to win against Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, his main contender.