Music lovers in the Netherlands have described Burna Boy’s Love, Damini concert as one of the worst recorded after he kept them waiting for hours only to cancel the show.

Promoters had initially hyped up the event, promising an electrifying night filled with Burna Boy’s chart-topping hits.

His fans filled the 41,000 seater venue, the GelreDome in Arnhem, which included children since his concert was rated six years and above.

However, after five hours there was still no show and no communication from Burna Boy, his team or organizers.

Frustrated fans took to social media to express their displeasure in the delay which later resulted in a last-minute cancellation.

After six hours, Burna Boy finally broke the unfortunate news on his Instagram story, citing a number of unsalvageable incidents as reason.

He revealed he was anticipating an electrifying night for his Dutch fans to reciprocate the love and support they have shown him, but issues beyond him forced him to call it off.

He revealed a new date will be communicated shortly.

Meanwhile, some patrons have argued that the empty seats in one section of the auditorium could be the cause of the cancellation as Burna is noted for performing at only sold-out events.

