Award-winning Ghanaian songstress, Francisca Gawugah, known by the stage name Sista Afia, has wowed her teeming fans on social media with her birthday photos.

The Weather hitmaker, in photos and a video sighted on Instagram, was seen shining bright in her outfit as she poses for the camera.

Sista Afia was spotted in a beautiful black dress which was adorned with gold-themed attachments as she looked straight into the camera.

The Are You Ready hitmaker, who is a year older today, November 8, 2021, could not hide her excitement and wished herself well on the big day.

After posting the photos, Sista Afia captioned them:

“Birthday MOOD +1 Happy birthday to me”