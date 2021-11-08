If you want to avoid infections and other accidents, keep some things away from your vagina.

What is safe to be used in the vagina?

A woman’s vagina is not just some random hole that anything goes into. It needs to maintain the perfect PH level, if anything throws it off balance, infection occurs.

Yes, you watched 50 shades of grey and saw some things you felt you would like to try but think twice about it.

With sex comes a lot of experimentation, but there are some things you mustn’t put in your vagina to avoid infections;

1. Vaseline

Perhaps in search of some lubrication, you got the bright idea that vaseline might be the best source of lubrication. False! Vaseline and any petroleum product can lead to infections.

2. Chocolate Syrup

Using chocolate syrup to get kinky is a big NO. It can be very irritating to the fragile skin of your vagina and cause infections or irritation.

3. Whipped cream and ice cream

Ah, another fetish pornography and soft porn movies have thought us. It should be around the vulva region and other body parts than inside the vagina itself. If it gets to the vagina, it is hard to get it out.

Ice cream and whipped cream have a lot of sugar and carbohydrates which will cause microbial growth and lead to infections.

4. Any sharp objects or house household objects

Don’t let the devil talk you into using pens, toothbrushes or any sharp object down there, please.

The blood supply in the vagina is significant, and it is easy to start bleeding profusely after a little cut.

5. Anything you have used in the anal/butt region

Experimentation has made sex objects a part of some people’s sexual experience, but please whatever you use for your anal region or butt do not use in the vagina. If you must do this, clean it first.

A bonus thing that shouldn’t be inserted in the vagina is fruits and vegatables, first it can break inside and secondly there are pesticides in vegetable.