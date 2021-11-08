Former Black Stars winger, Laryea Kingston, has recounted a shocking experience during his playing days in Libya.

According to him, he had to terminate his contract with the Libyan side Al- Ittihad Tripoli and return to Ghana due to non-payment of salaries.

Laryea revealed that he was denied six months salary and bonuses after being transferred from Accra Great Olympics to Libya in 2000.

“Before Hearts of Oak came in, Olympics transferred me to Libya, but the contract wasn’t successful. I had to run away from the contact because the punishment was too much,” he told Joy Personality Profile.

“I signed a contract with Al-Ittihad Club in Libya, I signed three years, my salary and everything for six months I did not receive anything and I was playing for them,” he said

Opening up on his early painful career, the Under 18- coach at Right to Dream Academy, was not bothered but was more focused on furthering his football career in his home country rather than continuing in a club that owed him a lot of money.

“For me, all I wanted was to come back to Ghana, re-launch my career because I realised that place would not help me, and I wanted to play football to the top, so all I wanted was to come out of the contract and continue my career.

“I was not thinking about the money; it was a lot of money, but I knew if I start playing, I would earn a lot than what I was chasing over there,” he added.

Kingston officially moved back to Ghana to further his career with Hearts of Oak and later featured for several European clubs including Lokomotiv Moscow and Vitesses Arnhem.

He later retired from professional football in 2011 and he is currently a youth Under 18 coach at Right to Dream Academy.