A die-hard fan of Medikal has gained the attention he sought when he went crazy for the rapper after meeting him the first time.

The male fan spotted Medikal when he headed for the car park after an interview in Accra, and he could not hide his joy.

He grabbed Medikal tightly by the shirt to prevent him from sitting in his car and driving away, while he professed intense love for him.

“If I don’t take a picture of this moment, I will die, I swear,” he said, before reaching out for his partially damaged phone.

He leaped with joy when he was permitted, and soon fell onto the ground in tears while screaming Medikal’s name.

The die-hard fan shocked onlookers as he ran around in the premises while Medikal drove past.

Watch video below: