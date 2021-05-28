Ghanaian musician, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, well known as Mzbel, is heartbroken over the loss of a loved one.

The 16 years hitmaker has taken to social media to mourn the death of her dog she identified as Ra.

Narrating the circumstances that led to the dog’s death, Mzbel said it was knocked down by a car.

She explained Ra stepped out after her househelp left the gate open only to be greeted with the unfortunate incident.

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared a video of Ra as she recounts fond memories with the dog.

She went on to put a heartfelt tribute in its honour.

ALSO READ:

She wrote: RIP my little darling Ra 🐾 thanks for all the beautiful memories u shared with us. Your paw prints will forever remain in our hearts 🐾🖤.

My househelp left the gate open, Ra stepped out and got knocked down by a car…

Many followers, who have been saddened by the news, have trooped to her comment section to mourn with her.

Watch the video below: