Talented young Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Switch, has paid a courtesy call on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

She was at the Jubilee House, the seat of Government in Accra on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Dr Bawumia took to his Facebook page to share details of the meeting.

READ ALSO:

In his post, he said: “Pastor Brian Jones Amoateng, the Chief Executive Officer and ambassadors of the International Youth Empowerment Summit paid a courtesy call on me today at the Jubilee House to discuss among other things the 2021 summit and matters relating to the youth.”

According to Dr Bawumia, “it was refreshing to see some of my most admired youth icons of Ghana, especially the talented and global icon Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as Dj Switch.”

DJ Switch won TV3 Talented Kidz competition a few years ago and has since gained international recognition.