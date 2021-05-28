MTN FA Cup
MTN FA Cup

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced prize packages for each stage of the ongoing 2020/21 MTN FA Cup competition.

All 92 clubs, who participated in the preliminary round, are entitled to an appearance fee of Ghc1,500  in cash and Ghc500 worth of MTN airtime.

Teams, who advanced to the round of 64, are entitled to Ghc3,000 in cash and Ghc500 worth of airtime.

The winner of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup would receive GH¢80,000 as prize money with the runner-up set to take home GH¢30,000 cash. An amount of 1,000,000.00GHc will be presented to the winning Club ahead of their participation in the Africa Club championship.

Here is a breakdown of the packages for the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup:

PARTICIPATION FEES FOR THE MTN FA CUP – MAIN COMPETITION
STAGEITEMCLUBSUNITTOTAL
Preliminary RoundAppearance Fee921,500.00138,000.00
MTN Recharge Cards92500.0046,000.00
Round of 64Appearance Fee643,000.00 192,000.00
MTN Recharge Cards64500.0032,000.00
Round of 32Appearance Fee32 4,000.00128,000.00
MTN Recharge Cards32 500.0016,000.00
Round of 16Appearance Fee165,000.0080,000.00
MTN Recharge Cards16 500.008,000.00
Quarter -inalsAppearance Fee8 6,000.0048,000.00
MTN Recharge Cards8 1,000.00 8,000.00
Semi-FinalsAway Team410,000.0040,000.00
MTN Recharge Cards41,500.00 6,000.00
FinalWinner1 80,000.0080,000.00
MTN Recharge Cards22,000.004,000.00
Runner Up1 30,000.0030,000.00
Money for Africa 1100,000.00100,000.00

Transport support shall also be provided to a few of the clubs who were moved to other Zones, as well as pay match officials fees and other operational costs.

The Round of 64 matches are scheduled to be played between May 28 -30 at match venues across the country.




