The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced prize packages for each stage of the ongoing 2020/21 MTN FA Cup competition.

All 92 clubs, who participated in the preliminary round, are entitled to an appearance fee of Ghc1,500 in cash and Ghc500 worth of MTN airtime.

Teams, who advanced to the round of 64, are entitled to Ghc3,000 in cash and Ghc500 worth of airtime.

The winner of the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup would receive GH¢80,000 as prize money with the runner-up set to take home GH¢30,000 cash. An amount of 1,000,000.00GHc will be presented to the winning Club ahead of their participation in the Africa Club championship.

Here is a breakdown of the packages for the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup:

PARTICIPATION FEES FOR THE MTN FA CUP – MAIN COMPETITION STAGE ITEM CLUBS UNIT TOTAL Preliminary Round Appearance Fee 92 1,500.00 138,000.00 MTN Recharge Cards 92 500.00 46,000.00 Round of 64 Appearance Fee 64 3,000.00 192,000.00 MTN Recharge Cards 64 500.00 32,000.00 Round of 32 Appearance Fee 32 4,000.00 128,000.00 MTN Recharge Cards 32 500.00 16,000.00 Round of 16 Appearance Fee 16 5,000.00 80,000.00 MTN Recharge Cards 16 500.00 8,000.00 Quarter -inals Appearance Fee 8 6,000.00 48,000.00 MTN Recharge Cards 8 1,000.00 8,000.00 Semi-Finals Away Team 4 10,000.00 40,000.00 MTN Recharge Cards 4 1,500.00 6,000.00 Final Winner 1 80,000.00 80,000.00 MTN Recharge Cards 2 2,000.00 4,000.00 Runner Up 1 30,000.00 30,000.00 Money for Africa 1 100,000.00 100,000.00

Transport support shall also be provided to a few of the clubs who were moved to other Zones, as well as pay match officials fees and other operational costs.

The Round of 64 matches are scheduled to be played between May 28 -30 at match venues across the country.