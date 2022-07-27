The family of late President Prof. John Evans Atta Mills says that the Atta Mills Institute, led by Samuel Koku Anyidoho, is using the name of the former President for exploitation and that legal action will soon be taken to stop the institute from operation.

According to the late President’s elder brother, Dr Cadman Mills, the Institute has been used to create divisions and controversies which contradict what the late President Mills stood for.

He, therefore, called on the public to disregard the fact that the institute is indeed promoting the legacy of the late President.

He also hinted that the Atta Mills Heritage Foundation was an idea of himself and former First Lady Dr Ernestina Naadu Mills to continue the memories of the late President.

Dr Mills also expressed worry over the renovation of the Asomdwee Park which doesn’t bear the name of the late former President.

“In my capacity as the Abusuapanyin of the Mills family the family has decided that we will contact our solicitors that they explore all avenues to stop the Atta Mills Institute from operating,” he said.

