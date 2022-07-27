Samuel Koku Anyidoho has hinted at changing the name of his Non-Governmental Organisation, the Atta Mills Institute.



In series of tweets posted on July 26, 2022; the one-time aide of late President John Evans Atta Mills said he will change the name but the aims would remain the same.



The name of the new outfit, he said, will be ‘Koku Anyidoho Institute.’



“There will be a Koku Anyidoho Institute (KAI), to work for President Atta Mills,” his first of three tweets read.



The second tweet gave a hint as to why he had considered changing the name. It had to do with a threat by the family of the late President to sue him over the ‘misuse’ of the name of his former boss.



“Because of my deep respect for President Atta Mills, I shall have no fight with Cadman Atta Mills and Sammy Atta Mills. Let them live with their SHAME. Koku Anyidoho Institute will keep the legacy of President Atta Mills alive. To God Almighty be the glory,” his second tweet read.



Read the tweets below:

