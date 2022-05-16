The family of a 28-year-old trader, alleged to have suffered police brutality leading to his death, says it will not relent in its pursuit of justice for their relative.

Albert Akwasi Donkor, who is a footballer and digital television installer, is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

Speaking to Joy News’ Ohemeng Tawiah, family spokesperson and an uncle, Rev Dr Mathias Sarkodie, said they have written to the Inspector General of Police and the President to ensure justice is served.

“As a family, we have taken the matter up to the High Court in Accra for us to get justice for Albert. In addition, we have written to the IGP, the Interior Ministry, and the President.

READ ALSO:

“So we think the Judiciary plus the Executive would come together to give Justice to Albert,” he said.

According to him, Albert’s incident must be used to end police brutality in the country.

“We want to use Albert’s incident to put a halt to some of these incidences. When they picked him, they thought Albert was nobody…as a family, we wanted to seek justice for Albert and get this issue halted in the country to live peacefully. We don’t know the next person they are targeting, and so we have to use this as an opportunity to redress the issue,” he added.

Rev Dr Mathias Sarkodie accused the police of attempting to conceal the truth.

“Deep in the night, around 2:30, the vehicle they brought over here was not registered, and it was not an official vehicle of the Police.

“Kwesi was not part of the armed robbers, so they had nothing to say but to inform us to be moving up and down at least to steal time to have another case to present to the Regional Commander,” he told Joy News.

Meanwhile, there is tension in Nkoranza South in the Bono East region as community members accuse police of killing Albert Akwasi Donkor in a suspected armed robbery operation.

They have resolved to petition the Inspector General of Police, President Akufo-Addo and the Nkoranza South Traditional council and embark on a peaceful march to express their displeasure against the actions of the police in the area.

“The youth are much traumatised, and if you look around, you can feel it. We just want Justice. Albert will be the only victim of police brutality, and it should be the end.

“Tomorrow [Tuesday], the youth will display with placards a peaceful march, and we will present a petition to the IGP, the same way we will petition the President through our MCE and our Nananom and the Queen Mother,” one of them spoke to Joy News.

The MP for Nkoranza South, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, and the people in the Constituency are demanding justice and accountability from the Ghana Police Service.

In a press release signed by the MP, he revealed that the Police arrested Albert Donkor’s suspect on April 25, 2022, at 1 am from his mother’s residence at Kasadjan.

He stated that Mr Donkor was arrested on suspicion of a robbery on the Nkoranza- Kintampo road.