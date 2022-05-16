An Accra High Court has ordered the Ministry of Sports to assist the National Paralympic Committee prepare Ghana’s Amputee Football Team to participate in the upcoming World Cup slated for October 2022 in Turkey.

The Judge observed, that the case should not affect the players, and Ghana’s participation in the World Cup since the issue has nothing to do with the upcoming world cup.

The Judge directed that the Minister for Sports, Mustapha Ussif prepares and submits a plan to the Court on 23rd May 2022 on how Ghana can participate in the World Cup.

Ghana’s amputee team despite securing qualification to the World Cup with triumph at the Nations Cup in Tanzania are on the verge of missing out on the tournament.

Currently, there are two bodies claiming ownership of Amputee Football in Ghana; the Ghana Amputee Football Federation (GAFF) and the Ghana Amputee Football Association (GAFA).

The football federation is currently in court after Phillip Cecil Richter, a member of the GAFF sought and was granted an injunction by the Accra High Court on the activities of the Federation.

Sitting on the case will resume tomorrow, Tuesday May 17 2022.