Tension is high at Nkoranza in the Bono East region as the community accuses police of killing an innocent trader in a suspected armed robbery incident.

The family of a 28-year-old trader, alleged to have suffered police brutality, says it will not relent until justice is served on their relative.

Albert Akwasi Donkor, who is also a footballer and digital television installer, is said to have been picked up by officers from his Nkoranza home by the Police in an unregistered vehicle on suspicion of being an armed robber and shot on April 25, 2022.

Police sources had told the family the deceased was hit by a bullet by a supposed member of an armed robbery gang when the victim was leading them to other accomplices.

But the family accuse the Police of masterminding the killing of an innocent man.

READ ALSO:

But residents, including the family, say Albert may have been targeted after he chanced on a robbery scene involving some police officers.

He is said to have divulged information on the alleged robbery to some friends, only to be picked up by police the next day.

Albert is a breadwinner who takes care of the family of ten from his ice water, secondhand shoe and digital television installation business; his mother, Comfort Gyameah, told Joy News.

Police also ransacked the room of the late Albert Akwasi Donkor, but the family say nothing incriminating was found

Relatives, including the mother, were not told the whereabouts and state of Donkor until after 3-weeks after being tossed around Techiman, Ejura, Sunyani and Accra.

Family spokesperson and an uncle, Rev Dr Mathias Sarkodie, tells Joy News police frustrated the family to conceive the truth and concoct their account about the killing of their relative who was picked at his Kassadjan home at about 2 a.m. in an unregistered private car.

“They had nothing to say. Rather they inform us to be moving up and down at least to steal time to have another case to present to the Regional Commander.”

“The vehicle they brought here was not registered, and it wasn’t an official vehicle of the police. The mother was even about to join them, and they took the vehicle away. So Kwasi was not part of the armed robbers.”

He says the family want nothing more than justice for the killed Albert Donkor after petitioning the Inspector General of Police, Interior Minister and the Presidency.

“As a family, we want to seek justice for Albert and get these issues halted in the country. But, unfortunately, we don’t know the next person they are targeting.”

The killing of Albert Donkor has angered the youth of Nkoranza, who are demanding justice for their departed friend. They have a scheduled peaceful march where they will petition IGP, Presidency and traditional authorities.

Convener of the Nkoranza Youth Association, Nana Adjei Baffoe Romeo, says a section of the youth wants to take the law into their hands to avenge the death of their colleague.

“The people of Nkoranza are very traumatised. Just look around; you can feel it. It’s Albert today, but tomorrow who is next? It could be me. This is not a Nkoranza issue. It is a national security matter.

Meanwhile, Police in the Bono East have declined to comment on the issue.