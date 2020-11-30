Late former President Jerry John Rawlings will be buried on December 23, 2020.

This was contained in a statement issued by Head of Funeral Planning Committee, Ambassador James Victor Gbeho.

Read full statement below:

PRESIDENT RAWLINGS’ FUNERAL TO BE HELD ON DECEMBER 23

The family of His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings, has in consultation with the Government, agreed that the date for the State funeral of the former President is confirmed for Wednesday, 23rd December, 2020 at the Independence Square in Accra.

The family is working in conjunction with the Government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course.

Individuals and institutions who wish to contribute tributes to the memory of Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings are reminded to email such tributes to tributes@jjrawlingsmemorial.org.

Signed:

Ambassador James Victor Gbeho

(Head of Funeral Planning Committee)