Families of individuals who died in the Kyekyewere accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway have trooped to the Suhum and Nsawam Government Hospitals to identify the bodies of their deceased relatives.

“Although bodies of some of the deceased, due to the severity of the accident, are unrecognisable, family members are hopeful of being able to identify the remains of their relatives,” said Kofi Ablorh, a medical superintendent at the Suhum Government Hospital.

The Kyekyewere accident, which occurred around 4:30am on Tuesday, involved a cargo truck and two commercial buses.

According to a witness account, the cargo truck veered off its lane causing the other two vehicles to run into it.

Recent updates, according to Dr Ablorh, indicate that 13 people have been confirmed dead with several others seriously injured.

The injured, he said, were treated and discharged from the Suhum and Nsawam Government Hospitals with the exception of one woman whose condition needs to be monitored.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, he said “20 people were brought to the hospitals and 13 people out of the 20 have died. The remaining seven people, who sustained various degrees of injuries, have been treated and discharged with the exception of one woman whose situation is a bit serious.”

