William Henry Gates II, better known as Bill Gates Sr, father of Billionaire Microsoft Founder, Bill Gates, has passed.

Reports indicate he passed in his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, with his family by his side.

Though the cause of death is not clear, Mr Gates announced his demise on social media and penned an emotional tribute in his honour.

He has also taken to his blog, gatesnotes.com to eulogise the 94-year-old man in a lengthy article, stating his health had been declining.

Describing him as the real Bill Gates, the former acknowledged the crucial roles the deceased played in his life and that of his sisters while growing up.

ALSO READ:

To him, he wouldn’t have made it in life without his dad, stating he will miss him every day.

Meanwhile, tributes have started pouring in for the departed.