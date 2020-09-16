A candidate, who was writing the ongoing Basic Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Kwahu Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region, went into labour Monday few minutes after arrival to write the first paper.

The candidate was rushed to the Maame Krobo Health Centre but was referred to Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital where she was delivered of a baby boy.

The Afram Plains South District Director of Education, Mustapha Haruna Appiah, confirmed the incident to Nkawkaw based Agoo FM.

The Education Director said three pregnant candidates and three nursing mothers are taking part in the exam in the district.

He said these candidates are being provided special attention and support to enable them write the exam.

About 1,039 candidates are writing the ongoing BECE exam in Kwahu Afram Plains South District. There are 13 absentees made up of four boys and nine girls.

Teenage Pregnancy is prevalent in the District due to high rate of poverty.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kwahu Afram Plains South, George Ofori, told Starr News on Wednesday that the exam has been smooth so far but worried about cases of teenage pregnancy.

The DCE assured of investing more to tackle the teenage pregnancy menace in the district.

He, however, charged parents to be more responsible.