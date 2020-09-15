Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is strengthening international ties by involving founder of Microsoft Corporation, Bill Gates in issues concerning Ghana’s digitization.

The Veep held a zoom meeting with the former world’s richest, which was joined by Deputy Minister for Health, Dr Oko-Boye.

The meeting was segmented in three folds; first discussed Ghana’s progress on immunization against the new circulating vaccine-derived polio virus type 2 (cVDPV2).

The discussion follows a nationwide campaign to vaccinate children under five years against the polio virus as part of efforts to responding to the outbreak.

The exercise which targeted 4.6 million children commenced September 10 and is expected to be completed by October 11.

With Bill Gates leading a foundation against polio eradication, the Ghanaian leaders thought it wise to borrow tips.

The next discussion Dr Bawumia held with Bill Gates bordered around Ghana’s The lessons from Ghana’s policy response to COVID-19.

Ghana, especially President Akufo-Addo has made his mark on the global front through series of Covid-19 addressed, of which some key statements have been adopted worldwide.

The last area of interest to both parties was Ghana’s digitization strategy. Bawumia, in his brief revealed Bill Gates congratulated Ghana for the strides she has made on several fronts.