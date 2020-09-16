Concerned Voter Movement (CVM) has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian is employed in a decent working environment with a well-paid salary.





The CVM said the youth of Ghana deserve better than the business of ‘Okada’ riding for a living.



A statement signed by Razak Kojo Opoku, President and Founder of the CVM and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said most of the youth are ‘Okada’ riders because of lack of jobs and the next Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government has committed resources to the establishment of one-district-one-factory under Public-Private Partnership to provide jobs for them.



It said the successful completion of the policy would give an opportunity to Ghanaians including ‘Okada’ riders to work in those established factories that could still operate the motorcycle in the delivery unit of the factories under 1D1F as Professional Dispatch Riders with a better income.



The statement criticised the previous administration that enacted a law to ban ‘Okada’ business in Ghana and is now turning round to give hopes of its legalisation.



“It is important to point out that, the Akufo-Addo-led government has already started a consultative process and engagement with the Okada riders to see how best they can earn a living while waiting for the 1D1F across all the districts in Ghana.



“As it stands now ‘Okada’ riders go about their business without any form of intimidation from the NPP government,” the statement added.



It said most ‘Okada’ riders could take advantage of the NPP government’s policies such as Planting for Food and Jobs, Rearing for Food and Jobs and the Free Senior High School.



The statement said that while the NPP government believes in building a modern society coupled with solid economic development, the largest opposition party was bent on sending the country onto the path of retrogression.



It said the youth, who are currently working as ‘Okada’ riders, would stand a great chance of working in the factories created by President Akufo-Addo with a better salary and condition of service.



GNA