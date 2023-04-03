Ghanaian music sensation, Fameye, has been caught on camera lamenting about the quality and quantity of porridge (koko) he purchased in Accra.

The “Praise” hitmaker took to social media to share his hilarious experience with his teeming fans.

In a lighthearted manner, Fameye expressed his disappointment at the paltry amount of koko he was served for GH¢3.

The renowned musician could not hide his dissatisfaction with the quantity of the local porridge he was served.

The hilarious video has since gone viral, with thousands of people sharing the same sentiments as Fameye. The footage showed the “Notin I Get” hitmaker holding the transparent plastic flat bag containing the koko and lamenting about the hardship in Ghana.

As the video continued, Fameye could be seen inspecting the contents of the bag and making fun of the amount of koko he was served. The funny video has attracted lots of reactions from social media users, who recounted similar experiences with local food vendors in Ghana.

Watch video below