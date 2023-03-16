Celebrated highlife artiste Fameye has cried out after a disloyal move by a fuel station left his car damaged.

According to Fameye, some few days ago he managed to cough up GHS 700 for fuel in this tough times, only to realize he was served diluted petrol.

He said he did not realize the situation until his Honda Pilot touring SUV started malfunctioning.

The Nothing I Get hitmaker revealed he has spent over GHS 7,000, yet his car is still not working.

So few days ago ,I go buy fuel for one fuel station ,700 cedis,the rest is heart breaking They filled my tank with water mixed with petrol as I’m talking to you now my car Honda pilot touring 2019 model is spoilt 😢 Spent 7k already still not working!!! What do I do? — peter (@Fameye) March 15, 2023

Fameye purchased the SUV, 2019 model last year, reportedly cost about $32,000 from an auto dealer in Accra.

Upon purchase, an excited Fameye shared photos of the interior and exterior of his black luxurious car which earned him praises from his fans.

Barely a year later, he seems to be losing hope the car would be back on the streets.

Meanwhile, Fameye is owner to a Range Rover Vogue he copped in 2020.