Ghanaian musician, Fameye, has reacted to viral reports on his arrest on Monday, February 15, 2021, when he was on his way for an interview.

Social media was rife with reports that the musician had been arrested for cruising in an unregistered car.

Fameye was scheduled for an interview on Ola’s show but failed to do so only for the presenter to announce that his checks revealed that the artiste was in trouble with the police.

The musician, according to Ola, was driving with a DV plate and may have broken some of the rules pertaining to its use.

Setting the records straight on the matter, Fameye explained some policemen stopped him while he was on his way, resulting in his delay for the interview.

However, just for the interviewer to know of his situation and not think of the delay as deliberate, he sent videos of the incident which went viral and were misreported.

He added that after a conversation with the police, he was allowed to go and he is doing well.

Fameye said these in a video he posted on his Facebook page.

Watch the video attached below: