Reports making round on social media suggests that musician Fameye has been arrested for cruising in an unregistered car.

His arrest was announced by entertainment host Ola Michael in a live interview Monday evening.

Fameye was scheduled for an interview on Ola’s show but failed to do so only for the presenter to announce that his checks show that the artiste was in trouble with the police.

The musician, according to Ola, was driving with a DV plate and may have infringed some of the rules pertaining to its use.

Fameye’s arrest comes on the back of comic actor Funny Face’s recent arrest for unlawful discharge of firearm and issuing of death threats.

The Ofaakor Circuit Court has ordered for Funny Face to be committed to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for two weeks, explaining irrelevant answers he gave in court suggested all wasn’t right with him.