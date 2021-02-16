Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic, has resigned three months after returning to the club, Adomonline.com can report.

The 60-year-old is said to be unhappy with Hearts of Oak’s board of directors following a meeting he recently held with them.

The Serbian trainer returned to the Ghana Premier League powerhouse after having a stint with the club in 2008 where he left in the middle of the season, citing managerial interference.

He rejoined the Phobians as a replacement for Edward Nii Odoom after just eight matches of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

Hearts of Oak currently sits ninth on the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League table with 17 points after match-day 13.

The former Orlando Pirates coach was in charge of the Phobians for 10 games, winning four, drawing three and losing three.

His most memorable game was the 6-1 victory against then table-toppers, Bechem United, at the Accra Sports stadium.

Papic has rich coaching experience in Africa, working with clubs in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and Tanzania.

Papic has previously worked with Lobi Stars, Enyimba FC, Enugu Rangers, Maritzburg United, Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Young Africans SC, Chippa United, Black Leopards and Polokwane City.

Assistant coach of the club, Asare Bediako also left the club recently.