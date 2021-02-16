Founding President and Chief Executive Officer of IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe, has slammed the Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Minister-nominee for his role in the Santrofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) case.

Accordingn to him, Daniel Kweku Botwe, is part of those who disenfranchised the people of SALL, by denying them the right to vote and have a representative in Parliament.

The vetting of the nominee, according to him, was full of lies and this has made Mr Botwe lose the respect that he, Mr Cudjoe, had for him earlier.

READ ALSO:

On his Facebook timeline, Mr Cudjoe alleged: “I respected Dan Botwe. I now firmly conclude he is part of the cabal that clandestinely disenfranchised SALL. He has told lies at vetting!!”

During his vetting on Monday, the former Regional Reorganisation and Development Minister said his outfit was not mandated by the laws of the land to create constituencies or districts.