A pontoon that transports cargo and passengers across the Volta Lake at Ekye Amanfrom in the Kwahu Affram Plains South District has broken down.

The vessel reportedly developed an engine problem leaving passengers stranded for hours.

Spokesperson of the National Cargo Drivers Association, Dickson Agyei Donkor, said a storm around 4:30 pm on Monday caused the ferry to lose its direction while sailing from Ekye Amanfrom to Adawso.

He said some passengers were temporarily assisted to cross the river with canoes and outboard motors.

Mr Donkor further lamented that all calls to authorities to repair one of the engines which broke down about six months ago have proved futile.

“The pontoon has two engines, one is already spoilt. We have constantly complained about it. We have reported to the DCE, Yaw Ofori who also led us to the Ministry. There, they called the Volta River Authority and they assured us they would come and repair the other engine,” he told JoyNews.

Meanwhile, another vessel has been dispatched from Akosombo to rescue the rest of the stranded passengers.