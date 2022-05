Kumawood actors on Monday stormed Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono region for the enstoolment of actress, Louisa Adinkra.

Louisa was enstooled Donpem Ahenenanahemaa of the area in an all-black event attended by other top traditional rulers.

Kumawood actress Louisa Adinkra installed queenmother of Dormaa Ahenkro Source: Zionfelix/Instagram

In attendance was the CEO of Miracle films, actors Ras Nene, Ama Tundra, Berma Bidiide, Michael Afranie, Kyekyeku, Fillaman, among others.

Louisa was hoisted high and paraded around the area amid drumming and dancing.

Watch video below