The Ministry of National Security is launching a citizen awareness campaign dubbed “see something, say something campaign”.

The aim of this campaign is to get citizens highly alert and report suspicious characters in the wake of terrorists alert signals by security analysts.

The campaign is part of the operational strategy in collaborating efforts between security agencies and the citizens to safeguard the borders of the country.

READ ALSO:

Though details of how the document is expected to be implemented will be announced,this national security strategy document when launched is expected to see a joint security action in response to concerns of security concerns from citizens to protect the territorial borders and find a formidable approach in tackling national security threats across the country.

Terrorism, proliferation of fire arms, cybercrime, natural disasters, unemployment are classified as high national security threats in Ghana, a reason there is a call for action from the executive arm of government to address and involve citizens in security matters.