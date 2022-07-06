Famed Nollywood actress, Lizzy Gold, was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint while returning from a movie shoot.

Lizzy, in a lengthy video she posted on Instagram, explained she was attacked by the gunmen while she was stuck in traffic.

According to her, she made the drastic decision to drive late to a job she had been postponing, despite advice from her colleagues not to.

She said:

“Please let’s be security conscious. Nowhere is safe. Two days ago which is on Sunday, I wrapped up my girlfriend’s production. I told them I was leaving for Enugu because I had a job that I was going for. They have been waiting for me for like three days. Destiny, Mary, they told me not to travel.

“I told them I needed to go because there is no movement on Monday. So, I told them I needed to go. And I left. I was in traffic at the head Bridge for like two hours. I successfully passed the traffic. I got to a route you would take to go to Awka. It is usually very fast for me so, I passed the road.

“I met another traffic there. So, I was in traffic for another one hour. It was dark. It was 8.30 pm. All of a sudden, I heard a very loud bang on my side glass window. I was shocked. So I winded down. I was like hello, then a guy came and said, “do you know you are on the wrong lane?” He was trying to bend my side mirror. So I started to beg him.”

Recounting further, the 34-year-old mother-of-two said one of the robbers forcefully entered her car and pressed a gun to her stomach.

“He brought a gun and pointed at my stomach and told me to bring out everything that I have. He said I should give him my phone. I told him to take money instead of my phone because he would not be able to use the iPhone. I brought money out, as I was giving it to him. He said I should tell my brother to bring out all the money he has. I told him the PA is not with any money. I begged them after they threatened to kill me.”

After her PA had handed all the valuables to the attackers, she said she was slapped by the man, causing her to scream which drew the attention of other motorists and passersby causing the robbers to flee.

Following the unfortuante incident, Lizzy Gold has vowed never to drive late at night again.