The bridge that connects Teshie and Nungua has collapsed due to the heavy rain recorded on Tuesday.

The rain, which began in the early hours of today, lasted about three to four hours.

A video circulating online shows that the Teshie-Nungua stretch has become impassable.

As a result, motorists using the stretch have been stranded, causing vehicular traffic.

Meanwhile, the torrential rain left some parts of Accra flooded again.

Some commuters in the capital were badly affected as roads leading to workplaces and schools had been disrupted.

The areas included Kaneshie, Achimota, Teshie, Dansoman, Darkuman and Kwame Nkrumah Circle among others.

