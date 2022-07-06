The Ghana Police Service has interdicted an officer alleged to have aided the murder of a bar operator during a chieftaincy dispute at Adum Afrancho in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Chief Inspector Emmanuel Opoku Addai of the Kokoben Police Station together with four others who were arrested in connection with the violence on Sunday were today granted bail by an Asokwa district court in Kumasi.

The four accused persons were granted GHC30,000 bail each with a surety whilst one was remanded into police custody.

A suspect, Akwasi Brefo, who has been charged with murder, is presently on admission at the Dominase Hospital under police guard.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 3, 2022, 38-year-old Bright Appiah was stabbed to death over a protracted chieftaincy and land dispute.

Eye witnesses say the bar operator was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a man from a known faction in the dispute as he tries to save his younger brother.

The brother, Kwame Darko, who also sustained multiple stab wounds, is currently fighting for his life at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The case has been adjourned to July 15, 2022.

