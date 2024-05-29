Social justice group, the Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ) has called for the immediate dismissal of the Director General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo.

This demand follows allegations of misconduct and questionable dealings concerning the sale of SSNIT-owned hotels.

According to FAAJ, Mr Osafo-Maafo has shown blatant disregard for due process and ongoing investigations by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The controversy arose over an alleged sale of 60% of several SSNIT hotels shares to the Minister of Food and Agriculture and a Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Mr. Bryan Acheampong.

The sale has been met with widespread opposition, including a petition by MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. Organized Labour has also threatened massive strikes if the sale proceeds.

Despite the mounting opposition and a formal investigation by CHRAJ, Mr. Osafo-Maafo has reportedly accelerated the process to finalize the sale.

FAAJ claims since his controversial appointment as SSNIT’s Director General, Mr. Osafo-Maafo has been focused on pushing through this sale to benefit his political allies.

They condemned Mr. Osafo-Maafo’s actions as part of a broader scheme of state capture, urging all Ghanaians to resist this with determination.

They further called on the President to act swiftly and remove Mr. Osafo-Maafo from his position to preserve accountability and justice.

Read the full statement below:

PRESS RELEASE

FORUM FOR ACCOUONTABILITY AND JUSTICS (FAAJ)

CALLS FOR THE IMMEDIATE DISMISSAL OF THE SSNIT DIRECTOR GENERAL;

MR. KOFI BOSOMPEM OSAFO-MAAFO.

1. The Forum for Accountability and Justice (FAAJ); a public accountability and social

justice interest group has noted with an alarming concern the total disregard and

disrespectful conduct of the Director General of SSNIT; Mr. Kofi Bosompem OsafoMaafo who is also the son of the former Senior Minister and current Senior Advisor to

the President of Ghana regarding the on-going questionable and disputed sale of some

SSNIT hotels to Mr. Bryan Acheampong; the Minister of Food and Agriculture and the

NPP MP for Abetifi.

2. The Forum notes that the Director General of SSNIT and SSNIT have since been aware

of the petition against the sale of the said hotels to CHRAJ filed by the Hon. Samuel

Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP) as acknowledged by SSNIT in its own statement of response

to Hon Okudzeto on 19th May, 2024 which stated in paragraph 13 that: “Given the

impending investigation by CHRAJ, Managemt of SSNIT will not comment further,

SSNIT will cooperate fully with CHRAJ through out its investigation process”.

3. We also note that on the 20th of May, 2024, Ghana’s organized labour who are the major contributors to SSNIT led by Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary-General of TUC and the Head

of CLOGSAG, Dr. Isaac Bampoe Addo organized an urgent press conference to

condemn the said atrocious efforts by SSNIT to sell the hotels to the Minister for Food

and Agriculture, Hon. Bryan Acheampong and called for the immediate cessation of the

sale or risk the “mother of all strikes”.

4. Several other nation interests minded persons including civil society groups and

anticorruption crusaders have equally called for the abolishing of this deadly deal and

for it to be immediately aborted.

5. The Forum for Accountability and Justices however learned with extreme

disappointment that Mr. Osafo-Maafo has defied the pendency of the case before

CHRAJ and the many calls to halt the process of the sale, and has rather continued to

fast truck the completion of the tainted process for the inordinate sale of state property

to a government official.

6. FAAJ has gathered that ever since Mr. Osafo-Maafo was sent to occupy the position

of Deputy Director-General in charge of Investment & Development up till his

questionable promotion to the SSNIT top position after his former Boss was

unexpectedly removed by President Akuffo Addo, he has been preoccupied,

concentrated and leading the process of selling off the SSNIT hotels at all cost to his

party cronies despite the alleged irregularities and unconstitutional processes involved

in same and which has become a subject of enquiry before a competent state

investigating body.

7. The disrespectful disregard for the demands of the workers of Ghana who the state is

holding SSNIT in their trust and the snubbing of CHRAJ’s investigations by Mr.

OsafoMaafo smacks of a predetermined “Agyapadee” like- fashion to capture the state

of SSNIT as part of a grand scheme of state-capture at all cost and MUST be resisted

by the BOLD BLOOD and TOIL of all well-meaning Ghanaians.

8. The Forum therefore calls on the appointing authorities to dismiss Mr. Kofi

Bosompem Osafa-Maafo as the SSNIT Director General with immediate effect and

to stop the continuous efforts by SSNIT to sell the hotels against the interest of the

people of Ghana.

9. Whiles we count on the President not to embolden the perceived “Clearing Agent” tag

by refusing to act on our call and that being echoed by many well-meaning Ghanaians

in the interest of accountability and justice, we serve notice of our intention to contribute

and collaborate with all individuals and groups to engaged in series of serious

demonstration to demand for Accountability and Justice in the name and interest of our

mother land- Ghana.

FAAJ! Action for Public ACCOUNTABILITY & Social JUSTICE.

Convenor 1: Dr. Dr. Fred Awaa

Lecturer UPSA and President of the Awaa Research Foundation

024 310 1626

Convenor 2: Mr. Wonder Madilo

Former NUGS President and Businessman

024 476 4612

READ ALSO: