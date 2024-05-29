A former presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Arthur Kobina Kennedy says he is disappointed in the president’s silence on the ongoing brouhaha surrounding the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame and his office.

According to him, it would have been ideal for President Akufo-Addo to have commented on the matter.

Speaking on the JoyNews’ AM Show, Dr Arthur Kennedy said he would advise the President to relieve Mr Dame of his responsibilities should the A-G refuse to resign on his own volition.

“I wish the President had said something about this by now, but you know that the President has a long-standing relationship with the Attorney General. This is somebody he trained in his chamber so I can understand that there is a lot at stake.

“If I was the one advising the Attorney General, I would have advised him to resign but if he doesn’t do that and I was advising the President, I would have asked him to relieve him of his responsibilities in the interest of our justice system,” he stressed.

The stance by the politician follows numerous calls for the resignation of the Attorney General after the third accused in the ongoing ambulance purchase trial made some allegations against him.

Mr Jakpa claimed in court that Mr Dame had repeatedly sought his assistance to implicate Dr Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, in the ongoing trial.

Subsequently, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) released a 16-minute audio of an alleged conversation between the accused person and the AG which the governing New Patriotic Party has described as doctored.

But Dr Arthur Kennedy believes specific guidelines must be established to regulate the conduct of government appointees.

“Barring all these things, we need to establish facts…but in addition to establishing those facts we need to lay out guidelines for future conduct of people in high places like the Attorney General.

“We have heard of calls for the separation of the Attorney General from the Minister of Justice, maybe conduct of Supreme Court judges or justices and all those things should be looked at,” he said.

