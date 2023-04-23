The 2023 Ramanda has been climaxed with Edi Fitr prayers at the independence square .

The ceremony on Saturday attracted scores of Muslim families to the venue.

In attendance to lead the prayer session was the National Chief Imam , Sheikh Osuman Nuhu Shaributu .

Vice President Dr Bawumia , Chieftaincy Minister Stephen Asamoah Boateng , Former Minister of Zongo and Development , Deputy Chief of Staff , Greater Accra Regional Minister , Henry Quartey and Second Lady , Samira Bawumia were also present.

The ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast’, also know as Edi Fitr , is one of the most important occasions in the Islamic calendar.

It marks the end of Ramadan, the monthlong period of fasting and spiritual reflection observed by Muslims worldwide .

Edi-Al- Fitr is a joyous occasion that brings together families , friends , and communities to celebrate and express gratitude for blessings of the month.

Adomoline.com’s Joseph Tawiah Odotei was at the venue to capture these scenes: