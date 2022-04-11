Young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif known in real life as Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kweku Frimpong has been spotted taking a trip back to his hometown for a visit.

In a new video on Instagram, Black Sherif was seen beaming with smiles as he touches down in his hometown of Konogo Zongo in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

An excited Black Sherif, who appeared to have missed his hometown after staying in Accra for a while, was seen walking briskly in the town.

The musician was seen exchanging pleasantries with some people believed to be his neighbours who spotted their proud son in town.

A young lady, who appeared startruck by the musician’s visit, pulled out her phone to record it and stopped someone who was distracting her.

She was heard saying: “Leave me alone…I am recording a video of Black Sherif”. The musician was seen making a stop in the middle of what looked like a busy road and had a brief conversation with an elderly woman.

Black Sherif was in the news for all the good reasons in the past week following the release of his new song, Kwaku The Traveller.

The 20-year-old musician is said to have topped many music charts both in Ghana and abroad.