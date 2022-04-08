Prime lawyer and seasoned media practitioner, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has fallen in love with blooming hip-hop artiste Black Sherif.

He joins a tall list of music lovers who believe Black Sherif’s talent is over the world and has a bright future.

In a tweet, Mr Otchere-Darko reacted to the musician’s latest song, Kweku the Traveler, describing it as “a real big international hit made in Ghana”.

He went on to prophesy that Black Sherif will get bigger and bigger and will continue to elevate Ghana on the global music chart

To Mr Otchere-Darko, there is no turning back for the Second Sermon hitmaker, especially at a time when he has been accepted in major African countries and international platforms.

Currently, Black Sherif is topping charts in Nigeria and Gambia, and he is featured on Billboard with his latest song which has garnered 1million views in seven days.

Expressing how proud he is, Mr Otchere-Darko has retweeted every headline Black Sherif makes in his interviews.