Ghanaians are mourning veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio, popularly known as T.T.

Mr Adjeteyfio, known for his role in the Ghanaian series ‘Taxi Driver’, passed away on Friday morning, according to family sources.

His death has been even more topical now because of the few years that led to his demise, during which time there was a lot of buzz surrounding the state of his livelihood, among other topical issues like his penchant for seeking public sympathy and financial help.

Check out some throwback videos of his contributions to the entertainment industry and his famous Taxi Driver series.

The videos are made available via Village Communications TV – the registered trademark company that brought the series to Ghanaian screens, on YouTube.