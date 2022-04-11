Award-winning gospel musician, Diana Hamilton, has got fans drooling over her latest post on social media.

Mrs Hamilton has been spotted serving family goals with her husband and twin kids with their fashion sense.

In a photo the musician shared on her Instagram, Diana wore the same outfit with her daughter while her husband, Joseph Okoi Hamilton did same with their son.

Diana was spotted in a colourful kente dress with a touch of white and the daughter in a black dress also with a peplum made from her mum’s kente.

Father and son also rocked same kaftans as the UK-based family pose for the picture beaming with smiles.

Mrs Hamilton posted the photo on her Instagram page captioned: Grateful to God for the gift of family. 🙌🙌