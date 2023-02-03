Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy met American singer Jordin Sparks for the first time and the latter’s priceless reaction has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians.

In the video which Stonebwoy shared on his official Snapchat account, he walked into a room as Jordin Sparks looked with excitement as he approached her.

Dressed in a black outfit that was long enough to touch the floor, Jordin Sparks was all covered up as she met the ‘Activate’ hitmaker.

She lept for joy, opened her mouth in astonishment and reached out her hands to hold Stonebwoy once he got closer.

Many people are hinting that the two superstars could be working on a project together similar to that of Keri Hilson and Stonebwoy’s ‘Nominate’ hit song.