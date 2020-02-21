John Jinapor, a former Deputy Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament for Yapei Kosougu, has expressed disappointment in the choice of words used by Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu, over the Minority’s walkout during the State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, Mr Jinapor described the attacks by Mrs Owusu-Ekurful as unfortunate.

Ursula is alleged to have said his colleagues in the minority left their senses behind when they walked out of parliament.

Those comments have angered Mr Jinapor who in a reaction said not even the wife of President Akufo-Addo, Rebecca Akufo-Addo will insult the Minority in that way.

“We don’t care if the NPP disagrees with the action of the Minority because they are entitled to their views, but for the Minority to be subjected to insults by a minister of state is very disappointing,” he added.

ALSO READ

The Ablekuma Central member of parliament was peeved by her Minority colleagues’ walkout on the State of the Nation Address (SoNA).

“Staging a walkout without reason looks as if they have taken leave of their senses, excuse me to say; particularly when their leadership also indulges in this completely unnecessary and senseless exercise,” Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful fumed in an interview on Joy News.

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs in Parliament on Thursday, February 20, 2020 boycotted the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They cited, among others, the delay in the release of the MPs’ Common Fund as reason for the walkout.

To Mr. Jinapor, as part of his defence, said the boycott of SoNA by a Minority side in Parliament is nothing new.

“In 2013, the NPP then the Minority in Parliament, boycotted a State of the Nation Address that was to be delivered by former President John Dramani Mahama. We will continue to do what we think is proper. We have not flouted any law and we will remain resolute and stand by what we did,” he noted.

He disclosed that the criticisms by a section of the majority about their conduct will not deter them from engaging in the action which within their view indicate that they are unfazed.

“I support what was done by the minority and praise the leadership for taking that action”, he said.