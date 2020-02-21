Silver Star Auto Limited has once again set a new standard for quality in the Ghanaian automotive market by launching two global brands in Ghana, Peugeot and Citroën.

The launch underscores the exclusive distributorship deal by Silver Star Auto.

The launch event took place at the new ultra-modern Peugeot showroom on the Graphic Road, Accra.

The CEO of Silver Star Auto, Mr Asad Nazir expressed excitement about the distribution of these brands. The Peugeot and Citroën brands have a very high-quality offering, with vehicles that are fuel-efficient, economical, and are built with enhanced safety features.

These vehicles will meet the expectations of today’s knowledgeable, demanding and discerning customers, who can expect to have superior customer experience at Silver Star Auto.

Mr Nouhad Kalmoni, Executive Director, confirmed that the shareholders and management of the company have invested not only in the vehicles but also in all the supporting infrastructure, such as the brand new ultra-modern showroom, after-sales equipment, genuine spare parts, extensive product and technical training.

This will position Silver Star Auto to confidently offer all the backup services that clients would require. A new modernized website for Silver Star Auto has also been launched for a seamless experience.

Speaking at the launch, The French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie AVÉ said “France is proud that Silver Star Auto has reintroduced the ‘Lion’ into Ghana. French Peugeot cars, SUVs and pickups will purr again on Ghanaian roads and streets. It is great news for the Ghana-France relationship and great news for the environment: the new Peugeot cars are more environment-friendly.”

Mr Noureddine Magri, Africa Manager for Groupe PSA Paris -the manufacturer of Peugeot and Citroën vehicles, stated that Ghana is one of the most important markets in Western Africa for Groupe PSA and that PSA are willing to bring our knowledge and our products to be a part of the automotive market and offer Ghanaian customers vehicles designed to the highest comfort, safety and environmental standards.

Mr Magri said that Groupe PSA is confident that with the right partner, Silver Star Auto, our aim for a 15% global market share will be achieved by 2022. Our new generation of Peugeot Pick up, New SUV range for Peugeot and Citroen, are keys of our success in Ghana. With a lot of energy in place from our team comes a lot of commitment on behalf of Silver Star Auto and we cannot stress enough how proud we are of our partnership.

Sales Manager for Peugeot, Kwaku Sintim, highlighted that the new Peugeot models to be marketed in Ghana include the Peugeot 5008 SUV, Peugeot 3008 SUV, Peugeot 301 Saloon and Peugeot Pick-up. The Peugeot vehicles offer a unique blend of style, comfort and road handling. The spectacular, state of the art Peugeot i-Cockpit® gives new meaning to being in the driver’s seat. It offers a more intuitive and intense driving experience, with a compact steering wheel, 12.3” head-up display and central capacitive touchscreen console, with ergonomic piano keys to top it all off.

The new Peugeot 3008 also offers a number of driving aids and other high-tech equipment, as well as seamless connectivity with Apple Car Play and Android Auto.

The new and exciting Citroën models include the Citroën C4 Cactus, Citroën C5 Aircross, Citroën Berlingo Van and Passenger versions, and Citroën Jumper Van and Passenger versions. Sales manager for the Citroën brand at Silver Star Auto, Harriet Asafo Adjei, added that “The new generation Citroën C5 Aircross SUV has a broad range of customization features and interior ambiences with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® and Advanced Comfort seats.”

Silver Star Auto has a strong heritage and presence in the Ghanaian automobile market with nationwide service outlets and over twenty-three years of experience.

It is well poised to meet the sales and after-sales needs of Peugeot and Citroën clients. Customers should expect swift and speedy service delivery from Silver Star Auto. Walk into the new showrooms and book a test drive to experience the superior quality vehicles brought to Ghana exclusively by Silver Star Auto Limited