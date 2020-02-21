President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has condemned the unsporting activities that took place at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Wednesday.

Asante Kotoko were in Dormaa to face Aduana Stars in their match-day eleven clash but the match started off in a very bizarre manner.

The two teams started with 10 players each, much to the amazement of the Ghanaian football fans and observers.

The tie was settled by a Samuel Bioh goal in the 89th minute and Konadu, despite the result, was pleased with the output of his players.

However, Mr Okraku says Ghana football does not need bizarre activities as they are imploring stakeholders to help bring the love for Ghana football.

“What happened in Dormaa was crazy I am hoping it will not happen again in Ghana football again,” he told Asempa FM.

“I am yet to read the match report from the officials but this not be entertained.

“All the 18 Premier League clubs and the 48 Division One clubs have done well in helping to bring the love for our game but above all, I think the league has been super fantastic.