A man has beaten his wife mercilessly after a DNA test proved that he’s not the biological father of three kids he thought were his.

According to the person who shared the story on social media, the man who was based in Canada returned to Nigeria with the hope of flying his family to join him in Canada but fate had a way of turning things around.

In the course of filing for the travel documents of the children, the Canadian Embassy requested for a test to prove the children were his.

The man agreed to conduct the test only for it to come out as negative for him – not even one of the three children was his biological child.

The man, on seeing the DNA results, got angry and beat his wife to the extent that she lost 4 teeth.

See the social media post below: