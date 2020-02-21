The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration says manual passport application will cease from the 1st march this year.
In view of this, Online passport application has been made available at all passport centres.
The Ministry is entreating Passport Applicants to use the online application platform; passport.mfa.gov.gh to submit their applications.
The is to enhance service delivery to the public.
