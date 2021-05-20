As Multimedia Group Limited prepares to bring you the coverage of the 2020 Euro, Adomonline.com brings you the host countries and the matches that will be played in every country.

Amsterdam

Matches

Netherlands vs Ukraine (13 June)

Netherlands vs Austria (17 June)

North Macedonia vs Netherlands (21 June)

Round of 16: 2A vs 2B (26 June)

The world’s cycling capital (60% of journeys in central Amsterdam are made by bike and there are more bicycles than residents!), Amsterdam is also a haven for tourists, with about 17 million visiting annually. For good reason.

The Rijksmuseum is the jewel in a cultural crown teeming with gems. There are canals galore, crisscrossed by 1,500 bridges. Amsterdam also has plenty of green space for such a small city, while lively Leidseplein has the attraction of many bars lining the square.

The stadium was the first in Europe with a sliding roof when it opened in 1996. It was renamed Johan Cruijff ArenA in 2018 in honour of Ajax’s former player and coach, who was born in Amsterdam and passed away in March 2016.

Baku

Matches

Wales vs Switzerland (12 June)

Turkey vs Wales (16 June)

Switzerland vs Turkey (20 June)

Quarter-final: W40 vs W38 (3 July)

The capital city of Azerbaijan, Baku is the world’s lowest-lying capital (28m below sea level) and is nicknamed the ‘City of Winds’ locally. Baku’s wealth derives from oil, which has been exported from here since the 19th century.

Baku is full of ultra-modern architecture, but you can get a feel for what it was like before the oil trade by visiting the walled old town, Icheri Sheher. A UNESCO World Heritage site, this contains the Maiden Tower and the grand 15th-century Shirvanshahs Palace.

Baku Olympic Stadium held the 2019 UEFA Europa League final, in which Chelsea beat London rivals Arsenal. It is the home of the Azerbaijan national team.

Bucharest

Matches

Austria vs North Macedonia (13 June)

Ukraine vs North Macedonia (17 June)

Ukraine vs Austria (21 June)

Round of 16: 1F vs 3A/B/C (28 June)

The capital of Romania is the city where Ilie Năstase learned tennis, and where Constantin Brăncuşi studied art before moving to Paris. Bucharest was known as ‘Micul Paris’ (Little Paris) from 1918–47, before an extensive communist-era makeover.

Bucharest’s imposing Palatul Parlamentului (Palace of Parliament) and the bullet-scarred Piata Revolutiei (Revolution Square) offer some impression of Bucharest’s complicated 20th century.

The National Arena Bucharest stands on the site of the old National Stadium, which staged two Michael Jackson concerts. The new stadium’s grandest showcase was the 2012 UEFA Europa League final, where Atlético Madrid beat Bilbao’s Athletic Club 3-0.

Budapest

Matches

Hungary vs Portugal (15 June)

Hungary vs France (19 June)

Portugal vs France (23 June)

Round of 16: 1C vs 3D/E/F (27 June)

Formed with the merger of Buda and Obuda, on the west bank of the Danube, with Pest on the east, the capital of Hungary gave the world Ferenc Puskás and many of the other ‘Magical Magyars’ of the 1950s, and has 80 geothermal springs and the world’s largest thermal water cave system.

Budapest’s newest stadium is named after its most famous footballing export, and is home to the Hungarian national team. Its predecessor, the Népstadion (People’s Stadium) witnessed England’s heaviest international defeat, 7-1 to Hungary on 23 May 1954.

A UNESCO World Heritage site, the 1km-long Castle Hill takes in plenty of key sites, notably Trinity Square, Matthias Church (Mátyás templom) and Fisherman’s Bastion (Halászbástya). Budapest History Museum presents art as well as history inside the imposing Buda Castle.

Copenhagen

Matches

Denmark vs Finland (12 June)

Denmark vs Belgium (17 June)

Russia vs Denmark (21/06)

Round of 16: 2D vs 2E (28 June)

Reckoned to be one of the world’s happiest cities, Copenhagen is bike-friendly with more than half of Copenhageners using one every day. It is connected to Malmo, Sweden, by the Øresund Bridge – made famous by the Nordic crime drama The Bridge.

Located a few minutes from Central Station, Tivoli Gardens amusement park offers exotic architecture, historical buildings, lush gardens and nostalgic rides, and is particularly charming at night. Founded in 1843, it was a favourite of Hans Christian Andersen.

Seating just over 38,000 fans, Parken Stadium is the largest football venue in Denmark, and home to FC Copenhagen as well as the senior men’s national side. It staged the 1994 European Cup Winners’ Cup final and the UEFA Cup final six years later, both involving Arsenal.

Glasgow

Matches

Scotland vs Czech Republic (14 June)

Croatia vs Czech Republic (18 June)

Croatia vs Scotland (22 June)

Round of 16: 1E vs 3A/B/C/D) (29 June)

The largest city in Scotland and the third biggest in the United Kingdom, the ‘dear green place’ (according to its Scottish Gaelic name, glas chu) staged the first-ever international football game: Scotland 0-0 England, 1872. It is approximately 70km from Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh.

The City Chambers in central George Square give a good measure of Glasgow’s wealth and prestige when it was the second city of the British Empire, while the Victorian Kelvingrove Park in the west of the city boasts the Botanic Gardens.

The world’s biggest stadium from 1908–50, Hampden Park held a crowd of 149,415 for a 1937 Scotland v England match. City giants Celtic and Rangers have their own stadiums; Hampden Park is home to the Scottish national team and amateur side Queens Park.

London

Matches

England vs Croatia (13 June)

England vs Scotland (18 June)

Czech Republic vs England (22 June)

Round of 16: 1A vs 2C (26 June)

Round of 16 1D vs 2F (29 June)

Semi-final: W46 vs W45 (6 July)

Semi-final: W48 vs W47 (7 July)

Final: W49 vs W50 (11 July)

The world’s most-visited city with an estimated 31.2 million tourists a year. London is a city of nearly 9 million people and is home to the Queen, Charles Dickens and punk rock. It is also the only venue to have hosted the Olympics three times: 1908, 1948 and 2012.

Westminster Abbey, St Paul’s Cathedral, Tower Of London, Buckingham Palace, British Museum, National Gallery, Trafalgar Square – the options for sightseers are endless, though Platform 9¾ on King’s Cross Station may now be a match for them all.

The UK’s largest stadium and home to the English Football Association, Wembley Stadium has welcomed over 21 million visitors since reopening in 2007. The old ‘Empire Stadium’ officially opened in 1924 and was famous for its twin towers; the new ground’s visual hook is a gigantic arch.

Munich

Matches

France vs Germany (15 June)

Portugal vs Germany (19 June)

Germany vs Hungary (23 June)

Quarter-final: W39 vs W37 (2 July)

Home to world-famous orchestras and museums, including the three Pinakotheks, as well as Siemens, BMW and Bayern München, Munich is proud of its sense of Gemütlichkeit (friendliness or good cheer) as exemplified by the celebrated annual Oktoberfest.

Residence of Bayern München, the Football Arena Munich was completed in April 2005 in time to stage games at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. It seats 70,000 fans for international games, and on a clear night can be seen from the Austrian Alps.

Stretching north from behind Munich University, the 990-acre Englischer Garten (English Garden) is bigger than New York’s Central Park, while the old Olympiapark – which hosted the 1972 Olympics – is worth visiting too.

Rome

Matches

Turkey vs Italy (11 June)

Italy vs Switzerland (16 June)

Italy vs Wales (20 June)

Quarter-final: W43 vs W4 (3 July)

Site of some of the world’s most-visited tourist destinations, such as the Sistine Chapel, Trevi Fountain, Castel Sant’Angelo, Foro Romano and the Colosseum, Rome is known as the Caput Mundi (capital of the world) and the Eternal City

Shared by Roma and Lazio, the Olimpico in Rome has undergone several makeovers since officially opening in 1953. It has staged four European Cup finals, the 1960 Olympics and the finals of EURO 1968 and the 1990 World Cup, as well as various Italy matches.

From the Colosseum to the Vatican Museums, St Peter’s Basilica, the Trevi Fountain, the Spanish Steps and the Pantheon, to name just a selection of places, Rome is a treasure trove of art and architectural splendour, including the modern Auditorium Parco della Musica.

Saint Petersburg

Matches

Belgium vs Russia (12 June)

Poland vs Slovakia (14 June)

Finland vs Russia (16 June)

Sweden vs Slovakia (18 June)

Finland vs Belgium (21 June)

Sweden vs Poland (23 June)

Quarter-final: W41 vs W42 (2 July)

Russia’s second-most populous city after Moscow, St Petersburg is known as the Venice of the North because of its network of elegant canals and 342 bridges. It is celebrated for its ‘White Nights’ – long summer evenings when the sun never fully sets.

Home to Zenit since April 2017, Saint Petersburg Stadium held seven fixtures at the 2018 World Cup. The venue was designed by Japanese architect Kisho Kurokawa, whose vision was for a spaceship that had landed on the shores of the Gulf of Finland.

Founded in 1764 by Catherine the Great, the State Hermitage Museum houses over 3 million works of art and cultural artefacts, only a fraction of which are displayed in the 360 rooms. It is made up of five buildings, the most famous being the magnificent Winter Palace.

Seville

Matches

Spain vs Sweden (14 June)

Spain vs Poland (19 June)

Slovakia vs Spain (23 June)

Round of 16: 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (27 June)

Hisbaal to the Phoenecians, Hispalis to the Romans, and Ishbiliyah following the Umayyad conquest of large parts of the Iberian peninsula, Seville took its current name in the 13th century. It is the capital of the Andalusia region and the fourth largest city in Spain.

Famous for its Giralda tower and Alcazar Palace, Seville is also home to two famous football clubs; six-time UEFA Cup and UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla play at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán while rivals Real Betis play at the Estadio Benito Villamarín.

Built to stage the 1999 World Championships in Athletics, the Stadium La Cartuja Sevilla is currently the host venue for the Copa del Rey final, and as previously staged two Davis Cup finals in tennis, as well as concerts by Madonna, U2, Bruce Springsteen and AC/DC.

