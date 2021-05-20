Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew, has revealed his decision to play in the English Championship amid Premier League offers last summer is paying off.

The Swansea captain was on target for a 17th time this season against Barnsley in the playoffs and says the move to stick with the Swans has made him a happier man.

“Some people will say maybe my career has dwindled because I’m playing in the championship and let me say there were offers to go and play in the Premier and I could have jumped at the first offer that came in, but no,” the winger told BBC Sports Africa in an interview.

Ayew has been a real source of inspiration for Swansea helping them secure qualification to the playoffs for for the second season in a row.

After confirmation of Swansea’s relegation from the Premier League in 2017, many Ghanaians bashed the 31-year-old, as they believed it was demeaning for a Black Stars captain to play in the second division of English football.

However, the son of three-time African player of the year, Abedi Pele, has expressed satisfaction with his decision to stay with The Swans as they went down.

“Sometimes it’s not every offer that comes that you have to take, you first look at your happiness and then consult your family and the team and see what is best before making a decision.

“I really don’t think I have lost anything, look at my numbers both here and at the national team, they are getting better and I’m happy for the journey I took,” Ayew added.

The 31-year-old revealed that playing in the Championship has been a two-way learning experience and he believes his vast level of experience has been key for some developing talents in the team.

“I have played at the World Cup and in the Champions League I think it’s important that I share some of my experiences with the ones also starting their journey,” he said.

Ayew expressed his satisfaction with the level of performances the Swans have put up in the two seasons following their relegation.

“We have made the play-offs twice already and if we go up what would you say? And even if we don’t go up, I will know that I gave it my all and just didn’t make the jump when things got tough,” he said.

Swansea take a one goal lead into the second leg of the playoffs against Barnsley on Saturday at the Liberty stadium.