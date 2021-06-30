The ongoing UEFA Euro 2020 Quarter-finals ties have been confirmed following the completion of the round of 16 on Tuesday night.

At the end of the round of 16 stage, it is left with eight teams who have qualified for the Quarter-finals.

The quarter-finals ties will be played on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 July.

Quarter-finals ties:

Friday 2 July

Switzerland vs Spain (18:00, St Petersburg)

Belgium vs Italy (21:00, Munich)

Saturday 3 July

Czech Republic vs Denmark (18:00, Baku)

Ukraine vs England (21:00, Rome)

Semi-finals

SF1: Belgium/Italy vs Switzerland/Spain (21:00, Tuesday 6 July, London)

SF2: Ukraine/England vs Czech Republic/Denmark (21:00, Wednesday 7 July, London)

Final

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (21:00, Sunday 11 July, London)