Ghanaian Reggae dancehall artiste, Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, known as Epixode in the entertainment industry, is set to drop multiple renditions of his ground-breaking single Atia.

Titled the Atia Archive Extended Play (EP), it features several Ghanaian musicians including Mr Drew, F.L.O, Abiana, Kwakwa, Kwabena Kwabena, Dela Botri, and Katrine.

The EP focuses on different genres including Reggae, Afrobeats, Jazz, Ragga, Folk, Highlife, Hip-hop and Zouk.

The EP is a compilation of masterfully produced renditions of Epixode’s top hit ATIA which is originally a Reggae tune.

The music archive is a six-track EP with two bonus tracks.

The ‘Atia Archive’ is an expression of Epixode’s versatility.

This EP is Epixode’s gift to music lovers as a result of several popular requests from industry players and fans.

The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year has scheduled the EP’s release for Friday, October 21, 2022.