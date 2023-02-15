The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has obtained a court order authorising the seizure of vehicles suspected of being stolen and smuggled into the country.

EOCO in a statement noted that the freezing order from the court would enable them to seize 95 more vehicles.

This, according to them, will add up to 41 others seized earlier in collaboration with the US Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in December 2022.

EOCO added that the court order obtained would also restrain anyone from disposing of the vehicles.

According to the statement, information available to EOCO indicates that about 400 luxury vehicles suspected to have been stolen from the USA and Canada were in the country.

The said vehicles were alleged to have been obtained through fraud and other crimes and shipped into the country, with some being displayed for sale in a number of garages in Accra.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Head of EOCO, Nana Antwi says the culprits will face the law.

According to him, although the vehicles cannot be seen in the garages, EOCO is convinced that the vehicles are in the country, adding that “they would be taken one after the other.”

“We are in the process of asking for special documents or orders to do a publication of those suspected vehicles, we have their chassis numbers and ask those in possession to voluntarily submit, failing which we will draw a plan to get all of them,” he said.